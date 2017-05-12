Roma Sell Out Olimpico For Expected Francesco Totti Farewell

Roma have confirmed that the Stadio Olimpico has officially sold out for the visit of Genoa on May 28, which is expected to be Francesco Totti's final game for the club.

Tickets went on sale early on Friday and were sold within hours as the hashtag #Tottiday spread on social media.

The capacity crowd of 68,530 could witness Totti's last appearance for Roma after 25 years with the first team.

New sporting director Monchi stated last week that he expects Totti to retire at the end of the season and take up a director role at the club, although the 40-year-old himself has yet to make any announcement as to his plans.

The forward issued a message via his official Twitter account on Wednesday to make it clear that he will discuss his future only after Roma's last three Serie A matches against Juventus, Chievo and Genoa.

"All I know is that Juve come to Rome on Sunday and I'm thinking only of that because we're fighting right to end of the championship and Roma come before everything else," he said.

"The rest can follow on afterwards and there'll be time to talk about it."