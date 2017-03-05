Roma Can Still Win Serie A Title Insists Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned the Serie A title race was not over after his side increased their lead at the top of the table to eight points with a 1-1 draw against Udinese.

The Bianconeri fell behind to Duvan Zapata's first-half goal at the Stadio Communale Friuli and it looked as though they were heading for a fifth defeat of the season until Leonardo Bonucci headed an equaliser after an hour.

The league leaders were not at their best and Allegri had no complaints about the draw, instead reflecting on a point gained over second-placed Roma.

He told Sky: "We have earned a point on Roma, we accept it.

"Udinese played a great game, but in the second half we could have done better."

Juventus are undefeated in their last eight league matches, but Allegri urged caution against the assumption that the Scudetto was already in their hands.

The champions still have to travel to Napoli, Atalanta and Roma before the end of the season, and Allegri expects his side to be pushed all the way.

"We have gained a point and there is a gap at the top of the table, but this is not to say that we have won the championship," he said.

"Today was a set point and not a match point. We have to earn a lot of victories, because Roma can get to 92 points and we still have to play there."