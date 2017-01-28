Serie A
Getty Images

Riccardo Saponara Goes On Loan To Fiorentina

Saponara, who has won 22 caps for Italy's Under-21 side, has scored 14 goals for Empoli over the last three Serie A seasons.

Fiorentina have completed the loan signing of midfielder Riccardo Saponara from Empoli.

Saponara, who has won 22 caps for Italy's Under-21 side, has scored 14 goals for Empoli over the last three Serie A seasons, finding the net twice in the current campaign.

In a statement, Fiorentina confirmed that the loan deal for 26-year-old Saponara has "a purchase obligation", but no further details were provided by either club.

Fiorentina are eighth in the Serie A table and Saponara's new side face Genoa at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.
Previous Massimiliano Allegri Believes Motivation Will be D
Read
Massimiliano Allegri Believes Motivation Will be Difficult Against Sassuolo
Next Inter 3-0 Pescara: Stefano Pioli's Men Secure Seve
Read
Inter 3-0 Pescara: Stefano Pioli's Men Secure Seventh Successive League Win