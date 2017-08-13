Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reignites AC Milan Rumors

OMNISPORT

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reignited speculation over his future by confessing he would like to return to AC Milan.

Aubameyang was a target for Milan during the off-season but opted to stay put following a lack of offers, with Chelsea and Liverpool having also being credited with an interest.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said in July that a deadline for the 28-year-old to leave the club had passed, but the striker seemingly remains open to a move to San Siro.

First Time i can play against my former club 💪🏽🔥🇨🇳 #bvbacm #tbt #asiantour #aubameyang #pea17 🐝👺 A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Asked if he wanted to go to Milan while live streaming on Instagram, Aubameyang said: "I would like to but they are not doing anything [to make it happen]. What can I do?"

The comment will be a blow for Dortmund, who have suspended Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele indefinitely after he skipped training without permission amid a bid from the Catalan giants.

Aubameyang represented Milan at youth level but failed to make a senior appearance before leaving the club for Saint-Etienne in 2011.

Whoa! Aubameyang: "I want to join Milan, but they are sleeping" — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 13, 2017

Milan chief executive Marco Fassone has openly admitted the Gabon international is a target for the Serie A club, who have already added the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu in an overhaul of their squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

Aubameyang scored 40 goals in all competitions last season and this month confessed to considering a lucrative switch to China.

He scored twice in a 3-1 pre-season victory over Milan and hit a hat-trick in Dortmund's 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Rielasingen Arlen on Saturday.