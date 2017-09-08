Perisic Signs New Inter Deal

GOAL

Inter winger Ivan Perisic has ended all talk of a future move to Manchester United by signing a new contract with the Serie A side.

The fresh terms will keep the Croatia international, 28, forward at the San Siro until 2022.

Perisic spent much of the summer seeing his future being called into question, amid intense talk of interest from United.

Inter, though, maintained throughout that they had no intention of parting with him and have now been able to put an extended deal in place.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Inter are happy to announce the extension of the contract of Ivan Perisic, who will continue to wear the Nerazzurri colours until June 30, 2022.

“Born in Split on 2 February 1989, Ivan arrived at Inter in the 2015-2016 season.

“He has made 81 appearances in Serie A, national cups and Europa League so far. But it does not end there...”

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg and has been a consistent performer throughout his time in Italy.

He netted 11 times in all competitions last season, while providing eight assists in Serie A.

The talented forward has already conjured up three efforts for grateful team-mates this season to top the early creativity charts.

Inter have taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures to sit joint-top of the table with Juventus.