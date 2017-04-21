Pavel Nedved Sure Massimiliano Allegri Will Renew With Juventus

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved believes the club should be able to agree a contract renewal for coach Massimiliano Allegri after another successful campaign.

Having won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia in each of his first two seasons in charge, Allegri has guided Juve to the top of the league table again, while the Bianconeri are into the final of the domestic cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will take on Monaco.

And Nedved was full of praise for the Juve coach at the Champions League last-four draw on Friday, insisting a new deal should be sorted without a hitch, despite reported interest from Arsenal.

"We want him - he's doing well and, at the last draw, I made clear that he's doing good work and we're happy to continue with him," Nedved, a 2003 European finalist with Juve, told Mediaset Premium.

"We want to continue with him and, on his part, he has to be happy and convinced to continue with Juve. We shouldn't have any problems [with a renewal]."

After being drawn against Monaco, Nedved praised his team's focus and expects them to progress at the expense of the Ligue 1 leaders.

"We're up against a young side who run a lot and have nothing to lose," he added. "When things are like that, it's always difficult.

"But I've seen the lads focused and they did not get carried away with their celebrations [after beating Barcelona in the quarter-finals]. Their focus is on going as far as possible, and I'm happy for them.

"When you get this far, it's hard to pick your preferred opponents. Difficulties lie everywhere and you can't get even one half wrong, never mind a full game.

"I just hope we are ready to fulfil our potential."