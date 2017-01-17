Pavel Nedved Rules Out Further Juventus Business

OMNISPORT

Juventus are unlikely to delve into the transfer market again in January, according to the club's vice-president Pavel Nedved.

The Serie A champions boosted their midfield with the signing of Tomas Rincon from Genoa, while Juve also purchased Mattia Caldara, who will remain on loan at Atalanta until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, Juve missed out on a couple of high-profile transfer targets in Axel Witsel and Roberto Gagliardini, with the former opting for a lucrative move to the big-spending Chinese Super League and the latter choosing rivals Inter.

Nedved, though, is calm about the situation and insists Juve are content with the squad they have.

"Nothing has changed regarding our attitude on the transfer market," Nedved told reporters.

"Juventus are always thinking about the present as well as the future. We have always shown an ability to anticipate what others do, especially when it comes to Italian talents.

"But we are very happy with the squad we have right now."

Juventus are one point clear of Roma at the top of Serie A, with Massimiliano Allegri's man owning a game in hand over the capital club.