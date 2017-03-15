Paulo Dybala Wants Barcelona In Champions League Final

Juventus star Paulo Dybala would like to meet Barcelona in the Champions League final in what would be a repeat of the 2015 decider.

The Serie A champions eased into the quarter-finals on Tuesday, beating Porto 1-0 at home to complete a 3-0 aggregate success.

Dybala, who joined Juve from Palermo ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, said a clash against the LaLiga giants in the final would be ideal, two years on from Barca's 3-1 victory in Berlin.

"Do I want to meet Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich? I would leave Barca for the final," the Argentina international told Premium Sports.

Paulo Dybala’s last four goals across all competitions:



Penalty vs Porto ⚽️

Penalty vs Milan ⚽️

Penalty vs Napoli ⚽️

Penalty vs Napoli ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nik786BEI4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2017

"As it was two years ago, when I wasn't there."

Also in the last eight in the Champions League are the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City, with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City potentially joining them.

Dybala, who scored the only goal against Porto from the penalty spot on Tuesday, is optimistic Juve can reach the final, saying: "Now, all the games are difficult.

"The draw will tell us who we face. We will try and get to the end."