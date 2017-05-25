Manchester United star Paul Pogba insists he would be happy if Juventus won the Champions League, wishing his former club luck.

Pogba opened the scoring as United claimed a 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The France international was a world-record signing from Juve in the off-season, but his former club have had few problems without him, winning a sixth straight Serie A title and reaching the Champions League decider.

A Juve win against Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3 would see the Italian giants face United in the UEFA Super Cup and Pogba welcomed that potential clash.

Paul Pogba has already won 10 trophies:



Serie A 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Coppa Italia 🏆🏆

Supercoppa 🏆🏆

Europa League 🏆

League Cup 🏆



He's still only 24. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pdLwYsZt4R — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2017

"If Juventus win the Champions League, I am very happy, very happy," he told Sky Italia.

"Then we would be in the Super Cup against them? True. But I can say good luck to my former team-mates."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's second-half goal sealed United's win and a place in next season's Champions League.

Pogba was satisfied with the victory, saying: "We played to win.

"We wanted to do it right from the start of the competition. We got up there and we are very proud now."