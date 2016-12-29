Patrice Evra Wants More Playing Time At Juventus

Patrice Evra has grown frustrated with a reduced role in the Juventus first team this season, the player's agent has said.

The 35-year-old has been a regular in the Champions League but has only started three Serie A matches this term, with Alex Sandro frequently preferred at left-back.

Evra's contract expires at the end of the season - although Juve have an option to extend it by a further year - but his lack of playing time has prompted talk of a move back to the Premier League as early as January.

Although his agent, Federico Pastorello, has denied that Evra is unhappy with life in general at Juve, he concedes that he would like a bigger role in the side.

"I do have to admit that, like all footballers, he would like to be playing more often," he told juvenews.eu.

"I've been receiving a lot of calls, and I don't know where the rumours are coming from, but Patrice is not at all unhappy at Juventus.

"I honestly don't know [about Premier League interest]. I can only say that there is nothing definite right now about him leaving."

Evra has won two domestic doubles and the Supercoppa Italiana, and reached the Champions League final, since joining Juve from Manchester United in 2014.

West Ham, who signed Simone Zaza from the Italian champions on loan in August, have been linked with a deal for the France international.