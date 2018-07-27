Napoli: Zielinski Not Injured By Milik Prank

Serie A side Napoli have denied reports Piotr Zielinski injured his ankle in a training ground prank by team-mate Arkadiusz Milik.

Zielinski will be out of action for up to two weeks after spraining his right ankle in training on Friday, the club confirmed.

Piotr #Zielinski is expected to be out of action for a week or two after spraining his right ankle in training this morning.



Reports suggested the midfielder was hurt when Poland team-mate Milik kicked a ball away from under Zielinski's foot.

But Napoli denied that was the case in a statement released via social media.

"Contrary to some reports, Zielinski did not sustain the injury as a result of a prank by Arek Milik; he merely tripped over in unfortunate circumstances," Napoli said.

Zielinski's recovery should enable the 24-year-old to be fit to play in Napoli's first Serie A game of the 2018-19 season away to Lazio on August 18.