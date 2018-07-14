Napoli President: Cavani Wants Too Much Money

Former Napoli forward Edinson Cavani – who played a starring role for Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia – has been linked with a return to Stadio San Paolo.

Cavani spent three years with Napoli before the 31-year-old moved to French giants PSG in 2013, winning 16 trophies – including four Ligue 1 titles.

Speaking on rumors of a potential Cavani return, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said,"I know you'd all like him, but I can clear this up immediately. Edi earns €20m every 10 months. Having him and not letting the others play, at a time when our coach has just taken charge, would be a serious problem.

"Having only one player isn't enough to win: we had Higuain, who broke the [goal scoring] record with us to earn double.

"We're making assists, those who work with us break records and go on to earn double.

"Cavani has my number. If he wants, he can call me, lower his salary and put me in touch with PSG. I know he'd like to come back, but he had no qualms about leaving to earn three times more."

