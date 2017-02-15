Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis Declares Dries Mertens Better Than Gonzalo Higuain

Dries Mertens has more quality than Gonzalo Higuain, according to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Napoli chief is still reeling from the controversial €90million sale of Higuain to Serie A rivals Juventus last year.

But an emotional De Laurentiis has been thrilled with the response of his side this season as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday on the back of an 18-match unbeaten run.

Dries Mertens last 10 domestic games with Napoli

- 13 goals, 4 assists

- 7 wins, 3 draws — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) February 15, 2017

And the stunning form of Mertens, who has 20 goals in 29 appearances, has prompted De Laurentiis to believe he has a better player than he did in Higuain.

"In terms of quantity, Higuain is better because he scored more - but in terms of quality, assists and altruism, I choose Mertens," he said to Sky Italia ahead of the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is far more generous than Pipita. He never gets grumpy at anyone else's errors, only for his own."