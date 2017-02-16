Napoli Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis Wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic As Coach

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has conquered football as a player but could he do the same as a coach?

While outspoken Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis dreams of Ibrahimovic playing for the Serie A club, he would also like to see the Manchester United striker in Naples in another capacity.

If De Laurentiis has his way, he would appoint Ibrahimovic as head coach of Napoli in the future.

"I discovered that as well as a great player, he is a relaxed and extraordinary man," De Laurentiis told Mediaset Premium.

"I said to myself, perhaps this is the man who could be the Napoli coach in five or six years."

Ibrahimovic has taken the Premier League by storm, defying his age and critics to star for United with 20 goals in all competitions.

The 35-year-old is in line to trigger a one-year contract extension, however, it remains to be seen whether that option will be taken up at Old Trafford.

De Laurentiis has made no secret of his admiration for the former Sweden captain, though the veteran's age could be an issue.

"As a player I'd like him to come, but he is already of a certain age. Players of that stature want to play regularly and he wouldn't like to sit on the Napoli bench," he said.