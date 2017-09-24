On Demand
Serie A
Getty Images

Napoli Fear More Knee Surgery for Milik

After missing the majority of the 2016/17 season through injury, Poland international Arkadiusz Milik suffered another setback during Napoli's 3-2 win over SPAL.

OMNISPORT

Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik could face knee surgery for a second consecutive season.

The Poland international limped off during the closing stages of Saturday's 3-2 win at SPAL, where Maurizio Sarri's men extended their 100 per cent start in Serie A.

Milik's debut campaign in Naples was hindered by cruciate ligament damage sustained on international duty last October and, although he told reporters after the match his latest setback is "not like last time", the club refused to rule out the surgical route after initial tests on the 23-year-old.

"On the basis of today's [Sunday] exams at Pineta Grande clinic, the possibility of a surgical solution for Milik emerged," read a statement tweeted by Napoli.

"Milik will be evaluated tomorrow [Monday] at Villa Stuart [a clinic in Rome] by Professor [Pier Paolo] Mariani."

Milik has scored three times in seven appearances for club and country this season.

Previous Juventus Rule The City In Derby Della Mole Win Ove
Read
Juventus Rule The City In Derby Della Mole Win Over Torino
Next Sampdoria's Zapata Claims Family Bragging Rights A
Read
Sampdoria's Zapata Claims Family Bragging Rights After Beating AC Milan

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker