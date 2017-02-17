More Injury Woe For Roma's Alessandro Florenzi

Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing the same anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he ruptured earlier this campaign.

The Italy international underwent surgery on his knee back in October after suffering a serious injury in a win over Sassuolo.

He resumed individual training in December, but his 2016-17 campaign has now come to a premature end.

"This morning Alessandro Florenzi underwent further tests that confirmed our initial suspicion, which is that he has torn the same anterior cruciate ligament," a statement from club doctor Riccardo Del Vescovo reads.

"Dr Mariani's clinical view backs up the results of the test and later this morning the player will have diagnostic and arthroscopic surgery, first to confirm the test results and then to carry out the replacement of the ruptured ligament."

Florenzi has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Roma this term, scoring once in the process.