Montella Questions Bonucci Dismissal and Promises 'United' Milan Will Deliver

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella believes his side's fighting spirit will see them through a turbulent period which extended to a 0-0 draw at home to Genoa.

The Rossoneri battled to a fourth consecutive Serie A match without victory after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened to dismiss Leonardo Bonucci for a first-half elbow on Aleandro Rosi.

Montella had hailed his captain for playing like a "true leader" in the 0-0 draw with AEK Athens in midweek, but the defender's rash action on Sunday turned up the heat on his under-fire coach.

However, the former Fiorentina boss claimed while the red card should not have been brandished, it did highlight his team's mental fortitude.

"Today we were down to 10 men and gave everything we had. With this spirit, the results will come," Montella told Mediaset Premium.

"I tried to explain to the referee that the red card was a televisual one more than one on the field. [Bonucci] never looked at the opponent, as he was trying to get into position and hold off his marker.

"I used to do that all the time when I was a striker, but the foul was rarely given against me because I was short and wouldn't hit the other player in the face.

"We are paying a heavy price for incidents and situations are going against us, but we can get out of this moment and we proved that today. We are united."

Genoa manager Ivan Juric, who felt his team should have turned their numerical advantage into a second straight victory, gave his backing to Montella.

"They [Milan] aren't bad, believe me," Juric said.

"The team does well on the pitch and they have clear ideas and strong players. They will turn everything around."