Monchi Not Anticipating January Moves at Roma

Roma sporting director Monchi does not expect the club to pursue deals in the January transfer window.

The capital club's hopes of claiming the Serie A title were dealt a blow on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at defending champions Juventus.

That loss left them seven points adrift of leaders Napoli and six behind second-placed Juve, though Roma do have a game in hand against Sampdoria.

Having left Sevilla in April to assume his role at Roma, Monchi recruited extensively for his new employers.

Rick Karsdorp, Cengiz Under, Bruno Peres and Lorenzo Pellegrini arrived in eight-figure moves, while the likes of Aleksandar Kolarov and Maxime Gonalons also joined the club.

But Monchi does not foresee the same kind of investment in his second transfer window, believing that the answers to their issues are already within the squad.

"When we start the market we talk about it," Monchi said.

"But I do not think we'll have to look for solutions outside, because I think the solutions are inside the team.

"We did a lot of things well on Saturday and we will continue on our path."