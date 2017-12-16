Milan Not Selling Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be sold by AC Milan in the January transfer window, according to the club's chief executive Marco Fassone.

Donnarumma signed a new deal with Milan in July after a protracted saga, committing to the San Siro club to 2021.

But after reports the goalkeeper's agent, Mino Raiola, had demanded Donnarumma's contract extension be cancelled as he felt pressured into signing the deal, the teenager was abused by fans during Milan's 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Verona this week.

Donnarumma denied he was coerced into signing the deal in an Instagram post and Fassone stressed the future of the Italy international remains with Milan.

"Wednesday was a tough night for Donnarumma and everyone at AC Milan because episodes like these are a problem for the club," Fassone said.

"I was really pleased that Gigio wanted to come to the youth sector Christmas party, I was pleased with his Instagram post where he confirmed he put under no psychological pressure when he signed the contract extension. He looks calmer now, I hope things will ease off.

"We have no intention of selling Donnarumma. He's a human, technical and economic asset to the club.

"Should he come to us one day and say that he no longer wants to stay with us, we will be open to listening to all the offers that may come in - as long as no-one thinks of using strange methods to have Donnarumma sold at a lower price than he's worth.

"All the club chiefs, including myself, are here to protect Donnarumma."