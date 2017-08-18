Milan Keep Up Policy Over Quiet On Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Milan are remaining quiet on the possibility of Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to the club, but admitted some talks have taken place.

Milan have previously refused to rule out a move for the 35-year-old, who scored 28 goals in all competitions at United last season, and Fassone reiterated that stance after Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola – also a representative for Gianluigi Donnarumma – was spotted at the stadium.

"I don't know, he had a meeting with [director Massimiliano] Mirabelli, not with me. He will have talked about his clients and their future," Fassone said when asked about Raiola.

"Will there be another gift? The fans are happy with what we are doing. We've had a chance over the last few days to consider what is still missing and we're seeking it without haste.

"If the right opportunity comes up, then we'll take it, otherwise we are competitive as we are."

Ibrahimovic remains a free agent following his Manchester United exit.