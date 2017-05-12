Serie A
Getty Images

Medhi Benatia Agrees Permanent Deal With Juventus

Benatia initially moved to the Serie A champions on a temporary basis ahead of this season, and has since made 18 appearances across all competitions.

Juventus have converted Medhi Benatia's loan from Bayern Munich to a permanent deal worth €17million.

Benatia initially moved to the Serie A champions on a temporary basis ahead of this season, and has since made 18 appearances across all competitions.

He has agreed a deal until June 2020, with the fee to be paid to Bayern over two years.

With Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci forming Juve's fearsome first-choice back three, Benatia has had to settle for a marginal role as the club fight for the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

"I'm delighted," Benatia said. "Ever since arriving here I always had plans to stay. I didn't want to return to Bayern or go anywhere else.

"This is a very positive day for me and I hope the future will be full of great moments.

"I'm happy and I hope that next season I'll have even more opportunities to play because there won't be the Aftrica Cup of Nations."

On Sunday, Benatia will face old club Roma, where a win will see Juve claim a record-breaking sixth successive Scudetto and what the Old Lady hopes will be the first leg of a remarkable treble.
Previous Vincenzo Montella At Ease Over Milan Future
Read
Vincenzo Montella At Ease Over Milan Future
Next Juventus And Real Madrid Deserve Champions League
Read
Juventus And Real Madrid Deserve Champions League Final Spots Admits Andres Iniesta