Mauro Icardi criticised Inter's profligacy despite scoring twice in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria, insisting the Serie A leaders cannot run risks by missing chances.

Inter dominated for the vast majority of Tuesday's contest at San Siro, the former Samp duo of Milan Skriniar and Icardi putting Luciano Spalletti's men 3-0 to the good.

But Icardi hit the woodwork and Ivan Perisic was twice denied by the frame of the goal, with those misses almost proving fatal as Samp mounted a late fightback.

Dawid Kownacki and Fabio Quagliarella cut the gap to 3-2, but Inter clung on to go a point clear of Napoli, who face Samp's arch-rivals Genoa on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia post-match, Icardi said: "I am not satisfied and in fact am a bit angry that we kept hitting the woodwork and I got a few final balls wrong. I need to improve on that.

"We cannot run risks after a game like that by hanging on in stoppages. We know the squad we have and what we can achieve, especially with this exceptional staff. It makes us proud of what we're doing, but it's a long road ahead and we must continue on it.

"The next match [against Verona] will be just as tough as this one. We could've had a better result against Napoli, as they were tired, but we know that we can do much more than we're doing right now.

"We should've finished this game in the first half, as we dominated and had the chances, but we can't run risks like this."