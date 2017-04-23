Mauro Icardi Calls Inter's Poor Form "Unexplainable"

Mauro Icardi concluded that "everything has gone wrong" for Inter and that their current form is leading them towards failure after Saturday's incredible 5-4 defeat at Fiorentina.

Inter went into half-time at Stadio Artemio Franchi with a 2-1 lead but then conceded four goals after the hour mark which ultimately proved enough for the hosts to win.

Icardi pulled two back late on for Inter to complete his hat-trick, but it proved to be too little, too late, with Stefano Pioli's men consigned to their third defeat in four matches.

Inter are in danger of missing out on European football entirely as they sit seventh in Serie A with five games to go, and Icardi acknowledged that not even qualifying for the Europa League will make the season a "failure".

"I don't know what to say about the second half," he told Premium Sport. "We went ahead in the first half and had to close out the game and end it there.

"We paid with four goals in 15 minutes. I don't know how to explain the past month, everything has gone wrong.

"It's unexplainable. We did very well after the arrival of Pioli [in November], but in this month we've thrown it all away.

"We have a month to see if we can do something important and make sense of all the work we have done, trying to get at least the Europa League.

"It would be a failure for Inter to not get to Europe, we have to try because it is the goal of the team and the Suning Group [Inter's owners]. I'd hate not to dispute at least the Europa League."