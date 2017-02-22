Mattia De Sciglio Back In Milan Training

Mattia De Sciglio has returned to full training with AC Milan after nearly a month out with an ankle injury.

The Italy international suffered ligament damage following a challenge by Rodrigo De Paul in Milan's 2-1 Serie A defeat to Udinese on January 29.

Initial reports at the time suggested De Sciglio could be out for more than eight weeks but the defender could make his return to action when Milan take on Sassuolo on Sunday.

Great news from Milanello! @mattia_desci's back to full training!

Great news from Milanello! @mattia_desci's back to full training!

The club confirmed that De Sciglio was able to complete a full team session on Wednesday after head coach Vincenzo Montella had given his squad two days off following their 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

De Sciglio has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season.