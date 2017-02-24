Massimiliano Allegri Welcomes Back Leonardo Bonucci Following Apology

Massimiliano Allegri has welcomed back Leonardo Bonucci for Juventus' clash with Empoli on Saturday after the centre-back apologised for an outburst toward his coach.

Bonucci was left out of the matchday squad for the Champions League win over Porto in midweek following a heated argument with Allegri during last week's Serie A win over Palermo.

But Allegri has made it clear everything is forgiven following Bonucci's apology.

"Leonardo is available for the game against Empoli," Allegri stated at a news conference.

"He is a key player for us. He has made an apology and the case is closed as far as I am concerned."

Allegri plans to make a number of changes to his starting XI for Saturday's match at Juventus Stadium following their trip to Portugal, with Sami Khedira and Gianluigi Buffon among the players to be rested.

"We have just one day to prepare for the game against Empoli and I will make some changes to the line-up that started against Porto," he added.

"I will make a call on Gonzalo Higuain. Khedira will probably be rested.

"Buffon will be rested this weekend, meaning Neto starts.

"The ideal situation for Claudio Marchisio is to play one game per week in order to allow him to grow."