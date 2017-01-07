Massimiliano Allegri Wants Better Juventus Defending

Massimiliano Allegri has criticised Juventus' defensive performances in the first half of the season and has demanded more from his team at the back.

The reigning Serie A champions have conceded 14 times in 17 games before the winter break and looked particularly vulnerable in the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa.

Allegri has now acknowledged the league leaders have not been good enough in defence and has urged his side to step up their game.

"I have asked the players to focus only on our own results, developing the quality of our play and above all, improving the way we manage the closing stages of matches," the Juventus coach said at a news conference.

"Being in possession of the ball does not equate to being in control and on this front, we can do much better.

"We have conceded 14 goals in 17 games and that means that we are presenting too many opportunities to our opponents."