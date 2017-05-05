Massimiliano Allegri Says Gonzalo Higuain And Andrea Belotti Can't Play Together

Massimiliano Allegri has distanced Juventus from a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, suggesting the Italy star would not be compatible in attack with Gonzalo Higuain.

Allegri's men host their Turin neighbours at Juventus Stadium on Saturday and a victory could help them capture the Serie A title for an unprecedented sixth straight season, provided Napoli and Roma fail to win over the weekend.

Torino will arrive in decent form, having lost just once in nine Serie A games, with Belotti scoring eight times in that run. Only Roma's Edin Dzeko matches his 25 league goals this season and Manchester United are the latest team to be linked with the Italy international, who is reportedly valued around £85million.

Juventus spent €90m on Higuain last year and have been rewarded with 31 goals in 48 games as the Old Lady close in on a potential treble, Allegri citing the similarities between the Argentine and Belotti as a barrier preventing any deal.

Allegri told a news conference: "Belotti is a young man who has grown up a lot, he has extraordinary qualities and you can see that in the numbers.

"I do not know if he is worth 100 million [euros], I'm not a market man, but he has the potential and quality to improve.

"He will be Italy's centre-forward for many years. [Paulo] Dybala and Belotti have been the best two players in the championship."

Asked if he would consider the 23-year-old, Allegri replied: "We have Higuain. Playing these two together would be impossible. You could not even get them together with glue."

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

⬆️



Where were you when the first of our five straight Scudetti was won #OnThisDay in 2012? #FINOALLAFINE ⚪️⚫️ #FORZAJUVE pic.twitter.com/FlC4iMgugf — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 6, 2017

Allegri confirmed Gianluigi Buffon would be rested for the game, which falls between the two legs of Juve's Champions league semi-final against Monaco.

The Italian side won the first leg at Stade Louis II 2-0, but Allegri is taking nothing for granted ahead of Tuesday's return fixture on home turf.

"We have three games in six days. I have to change the players, as I have done for the last two months," he explained.

"Tomorrow Neto will play in goal and also [Leonardo] Bonucci will play. [Claudio] Marchisio will hardly play. He had a great game in the Champions League and has improved a lot in the last two weeks. He's not at his best yet, but he is close. It's good for him and good for the national team."