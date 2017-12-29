Massimiliano Allegri Reveals Marko Pjaca Could Be Loaned Out

Marko Pjaca could leave Juventus on loan in January as he needs to be playing regular football, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has said.

The 22-year-old has yet to make an appearance in Serie A this season following his recovery from a knee ligament injury sustained in March.

The Croatia international has been linked with Liverpool, with Juve said to be willing to include him as part of an offer for midfielder Emre Can, although his agent claimed this month he would not be sold in a permanent deal.

Allegri insists Pjaca is an important player for the club, but suggested it could be in his best interests to move elsewhere for the rest of the campaign.

Marko #Pjaca will leave Juventus on loan on January: Monaco, Zenit St. Peterburg and Schalke 04 have asked for the Croatian 🇭🇷 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2017

"We'll talk to the boy and we'll assess things. He needs to be playing," said Allegri.

"We'll talk and we'll decide on what's best for him and Juventus. He's an important player."

Juve take on Verona on Saturday looking to continue their fine recent form in the league, with the champions having claimed four wins and a draw in their last five matches, during which they have not conceded a goal.

Their opponents, by contrast, sit 19th after winning only three of their opening 18 matches, but Allegri believes complacency has been a problem for Juve in this fixture in the past.

"It doesn't matter how things are on paper," he said.

"Juve haven't won in Verona since 2001. We have to take ll three points otherwise we'll be throwing away what we've done this month.

"We have to try to stay close to Napoli at the top."