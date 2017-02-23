Massimiliano Allegri Labels Dani Alves As A Champion

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised "champion" Dani Alves for his impact off the bench against Porto in the Champions League.

Not long after replacing Stephan Lichtsteiner, the Brazilian full-back scored as Juve recorded a 2-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

Alves brought down an Alex Sandro cross before doubling Juve's lead, giving them control of the last-16 tie.

Allegri explained his decision to bring on Alves and hailed the former Barcelona defender for his attitude.

141 - There were only 141 seconds between Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves goals. One-two. #PortoJuventus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2017

"Dani Alves replaced Lichtsteiner, who was booked when we went in front, so I had to play safe in that situation," he said.

"Alves is a champion, a guy with a great will and enthusiasm who won a lot.

"Entering in the last 20 minutes in the way he did, shows that he is an example and a very professional player."

Alves, 33, has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, having left Barca in June.