Massimiliano Allegri Labels Clash With Genoa As Title Decider

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus' home match against Genoa will be a decisive fixture in the race to win the Serie A title.

Juve are in pole position, having established an eight-point lead from nearest rivals Roma with just six matches remaining, while they have kept four clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

Allegri's men booked a Champions League semi-final against Monaco by knocking out Barcelona 3-0 on aggregate at Camp Nou in midweek, but the Italian remains fully focused on securing a sixth straight Scudetto for Juve.

"Getting three points against Genoa would give us an important cushion at the top, basically allowing us to get two games wrong," said Allegri.

"From Friday onwards, we'll be playing every three days, so the points are fundamental. The Scudetto is going to be decided.

"We have made a journey, both as a team and a club. The important thing is to face matches with humility and the right spirit, so I want to remind everyone that Juventus have not actually won anything yet. Let's limit the euphoria here. Enthusiasm helps you train better, but with euphoria you can slip up.

"Everyone is just waiting for Juventus to fall down, but [Sunday] is decisive for the league title and we need a tough performance."

