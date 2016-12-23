Massimiliano Allegri Labels 2016 As Excellent For Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri reflected on an "excellent" 2016, despite Juventus rounding out the year with a penalty shoot-out defeat to AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the crucial spot-kick in the shoot-out from Paulo Dybala, who had previously missed a gilt-edged chance in the dying embers of extra time.

Allegri guided Juve to a fifth-straight Serie A title, as well as a second successive Coppa Italia, in the 2015-16 season, and he takes the Bianconeri into the mid-season break with a four-point lead in the league.

"It was an excellent year," the head coach reflected to reporters in Doha.

"We won the Coppa Italia, the Scudetto and we had a good performance. We also played the Suppercoppa.

"The season was very good, when we go now in 2017, we have to be focused and see what we can do to achieve our goals.

"We have to be more focused just like we were in the games against Torino and Roma."

Giorgio Chiellini's strike in the 18th minute put Juve ahead as they started the Supercoppa dominantly, but Milan equalised before the break through Giacomo Bonaventura and had the better chances in the second half.

"It is clear that we didn't defend as usual," Allegri explained.

"The match started well and for 30 minutes Juve were at their best. After that we started giving the ball back to [Gianluigi] Buffon and stopped making the play. When you play such games in such style, there is a risk of losing it."

"We have lost twice in Doha so hopefully the third one will go better," he added to Rai, referring to the 2014 Supercoppa defeat to Napoli.

"We should have done better over the full 120 minutes. It is a shame as we could have won it towards the end had we been more composed.

"We would prefer to play it in pre-season rather than in December because fatigue can cause problems. Injuries cost us dearly.

"But the fact remains we are top of the Serie A table, finished top of our Champions League group and we were unbeaten on the field in this game. With penalties, these things can happen."