Massimiliano Allegri Allegri Says He Will 100% Stay At Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has reaffirmed his commitment to Juventus and insisted he will 100% stay with the Old Lady.

Allegri – a reported target for Arsenal and Barcelona - again insisted he is committed to Juve.

"My own future is the least of my worries right now," he said. "This is a crucial point of our campaign.

"At the moment, 100 per cent [I will stay] because I have a contract until 2018.

"I think this is the least of our problems, both on my part, and from the club's point of view. There have never been any problems between myself and the club."