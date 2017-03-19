Massimiliano Allegri Allays Fears Over Paulo Dybala Injury

OMNISPORT

The injury suffered by Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in his side's 1-0 win over Sampdoria was "nothing serious" according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Dybala went down clutching his thigh after 28 minutes of the game at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and was replaced by Marko Pjaca, but Allegri indicated the issue will not keep the 23-year-old from joining up with Argentina for their World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Bolivia.

Juan Cuadrado's goal after seven minutes ensured Juventus claimed all three points from the game and moved 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with their title charge to resume on April 2 away to Napoli following the international break.

Allegri told Sky: "[Dybala] had a tight thigh muscle a few days ago and this was a little problem in the game, but it is nothing serious.

"We will see how he is when he returns."

On his side's performance, he said: "We played a beautiful first half, and in the second we had to be ordered.

"In some situations we didn't mark well, and I was angry because these systems require more experience – you have to stay behind the line of the ball, playing the counter.

"It was a physiological decline after a first half like that."

Juventus face a tough month of fixtures after the international break, with games against Napoli in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia semi-finals, as well as the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.

Allegri acknowledged he would have preferred to avoid the Spanish champions in the draw, but claimed he believes Juve can go all the way to the final in Cardiff.

"I would have preferred another team, but when you get into a quarter-final, playing Barca is not the norm," he said.

"In recent years we have played a lot in Europe and everyone respects us.

"The quarter-final is the hardest step, but we have every chance of reaching the final."