Mario Mandzukic's Track Record Speaks For Itself Declares Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is confident "top class" Mario Mandzukic will continue to make a contribution whenever called upon.

The Croatia striker has seen his chances limited by the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain this season and he has just four goals in 17 Serie A appearances.

However, the striker made a big impact in the midweek 3-2 Coppa Italia win over Atalanta, scoring one and creating another.

Allegri was keen to emphasise his backing for Mandzukic and is happy to have such selection headaches.

"Whether it is Mandzukic or whoever, leaving guys out is difficult at the moment since we are on a very good run of form in the league," Allegri stated at a news conference.

"It is a nice problem to have as a coach, I am confident that whoever steps in will do a great job for us.

"Mario's track record speaks for itself and he has demonstrated his quality all over Europe with Bayern, Atletico and now Juventus. He is a top-class player.

"He showed his professionalism on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia to put to bed any doubts about that side of his game. He was fabulous."

Champions Juventus travel to Fiorentina on Sunday looking for a fifth consecutive Serie A victory.