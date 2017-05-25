GOAL

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract at the club that runs until June 30, 2020.

The former Bayern Munich striker, 31, has been an essential part of the Juventus team this season as the club have completed a league and cup double in Italy.

Mandzukic has scored 10 goals and bagged eight assists across 48 appearances in 2017-18 and has a Champions League final to look forward to on June 3.

I'm very happy and proud to continue my adventure with Juventus. I've given everything for this shirt and will keep doing so... #forzajuve pic.twitter.com/gYwfZR2TTZ — Mario Mandžukić MM17 (@MarioMandzukic9) May 25, 2017