Marco Verratti Has Offers From Serie A Claims Agent

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has received offers from clubs in Serie A, his agent has claimed.

The Italy international's future has been the subject of speculation for some months and PSG's struggle for form has intensified talk of a possible move.

Serie A champions Juventus have been linked with the former Pescara star, along with rivals Inter, who are expected to spend heavily in the next two transfer windows following investment from their Suning Group owners.

Verratti's representative, Donato Di Campli, says there have been bids from Italian sides and admitted the 24-year-old would certainly leave Ligue 1 at some stage.

"Suning can hope for any player in the world, not only Marco," he told TeleLombardia of Verratti, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

"There are a lot of teams interested in him, but you would have to ask PSG.

"Will he stay in Paris for life? I can assure you - no. I can confirm that he has had offers from Italy, but I have no news at the moment.

"Suning want to revolutionise the market, but, so far, they have not spent well."

PSG, who are seven points behind leaders Nice, face Lorient in their final Ligue 1 fixture of 2016 on Wednesday.