Marcelo Lippi Not Surprised By Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours

Former Juventus and Italy boss Marcello Lippi said it not surprising to hear of Premier League interest in Massimiliano Allegri.

Having been tipped to join Chelsea before Antonio Conte's appointment at Stamford Bridge, Juventus head coach Allegri continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

After guiding Juventus to back-to-back Serie A titles and a Champions League final berth, Allegri has been touted as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger.

Lippi - now in charge of the China national team - understands the interest in the 49-year-old, who also won the Scudetto with AC Milan.

"When a coach wins two-three championships in a row and reached the final of the Champions League it is normal that other teams are especially important to make proposals," Lippi told Sky Sports Italia.

"It happened to me many times, but if you are the coach of Juventus you do not take into account these teams."

Allegri has defending champions Juventus on track for a sixth Scudetto, with the Turin giants four points clear of Roma after 22 games.