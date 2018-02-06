Luis Alberto has signed a new Lazio contract, extending his stay with the Serie A side through to 2022.
After moving to the Italian capital in August 2016 to end an unhappy spell in the Premier League with Liverpool, Luis Alberto has thrived.
#MagicLuis2022 ⚪️🔵— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) February 6, 2018
🎩 @14_luisalberto ha prolungato il suo contratto sino al 30 giugno 2022
✍🏻 https://t.co/RZIkjnipeM pic.twitter.com/UbRaX77OKW
The 25-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in the league this season and he won his first Spain cap last November, coming off the bench against Costa Rica.
👀 @14_luisalberto has the MOVES! DO NOT MISS THIS GOAL...#SerieA pic.twitter.com/WRSaWROg11— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 6, 2018
Luis Alberto has also provided a strong creative threat for Lazio, recording seven top-flight assists this term.