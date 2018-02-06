Español
On Demand
Serie A

Luis Alberto Extends Lazio Contract Until 2022

Getty Images

The Biancazzurri followed up Monday's defeat to Genoa with some welcome news in the form of Spain international Luis Alberto penning a new deal with the Serie A club.

 

Luis Alberto has signed a new Lazio contract, extending his stay with the Serie A side through to 2022.

After moving to the Italian capital in August 2016 to end an unhappy spell in the Premier League with Liverpool, Luis Alberto has thrived.

The 25-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in the league this season and he won his first Spain cap last November, coming off the bench against Costa Rica.

Luis Alberto has also provided a strong creative threat for Lazio, recording seven top-flight assists this term.

Serie A Lazio Luis Alberto
Previous Matuidi Suffers Thigh Tear
Read
Matuidi Suffers Thigh Tear
Next