Luciano Spalletti Reviewing Roma's Progress Amid Exit Talk

Roma head coach Luciano Spalletti insists he always puts pressure on himself to win and is reviewing the club's progress under his management as speculation over his future continues.

The 57-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been quoted as saying, "If I cannot win, I'm leaving" in a France Football interview to be published next month.

Roma chief executive officer Umberto Gandini has said Spalletti's future is in his own hands, with the club ready to discuss a renewal when he is ready.

Having lost 1-0 to Scudetto rivals Juventus on Saturday, Roma sit seven points adrift of the champions in second place, but Spalletti continues to assess his side's development rather than jump to any decisions.

"Three weeks ago, I told one of your colleagues what I have always said in the past," Spalletti said ahead of Thursday's match against Chievo.

"I have said the same things before. In football, that's the way it is. I know that I am expected to win because I have a good team.

"But at a certain point, you have to look at other factors – you have to ask yourself whether a team is able to achieve the results given the way it's been set up and whether they are following you.

"For example, take things now – you get to December and you analyse the first six months of the year.

"In comparison with the best European teams, I think if you analyse the 36 games [since my return] we have 81 points.

"Compare that with Bayern [Munich], Tottenham, the two Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Napoli, PSG and Atletico Madrid, you will see we are on par or perhaps even above.

"We need to keep that up, then at the end of the season we will take stock again.

"Right now we are focused on one thing and one thing alone – winning against Chievo. You have to congratulate the lads on how they have done so far. I'm proud of them.

"Of course, people will pass judgement on our season – there is nothing new in that. I'm used to having to achieve results.

"I think that's the same for you – even if the media, it's about results. I'll take a view of the conditions for us to move forward."