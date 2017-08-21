Luciano Spalletti believes his Inter side can improve despite their comfortable 3-0 win over Fiorentina on the opening weekend of Serie A.

Mauro Icardi struck twice and Ivan Perisic put the game beyond doubt against the visitors at San Siro on Sunday as Stefano Pioli's return saw his former team cruise to victory.

But Fiorentina threatened in the hour between Inter's second and third goals, with head coach Spalletti acknowledging that there is room for improvement.

"It's good to win, to start with what really matters," he said. "But we shouldn't have dipped for half an hour.

"We need to improve on that, but I have a team that has quality and strength."

Icardi and Perisic were singled out for special praise, but Spalletti was also pleased with debutant Milan Skriniar alongside Miranda in defence.

"Perisic has a quality in attacking the spaces and finishing off moves, as does Icardi," he added.

"But I'll add [praise for] Miranda and Skriniar as well, because when we had to defend they did it well against Fiorentina, who have a strong attack.