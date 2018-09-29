Aleksandar Kolarov scored a stunning free-kick as Roma ran out 3-1 winners against Lazio in an enthralling Derby della Capitale in Serie A.

In a frantic encounter at the Stadio Olimpico, Kolarov curled in a wicked strike in the 71st minute, cancelling out Ciro Immobile's equaliser four minutes earlier.

Lorezno Pellegrini's clever backheel had nudged the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time, with Roma having survived a glut of early Lazio pressure before Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy squandered gilt-edged chances.

On a five-match winning streak heading into Saturday's encounter, Lazio rallied in the second half and Immobile took advantage of Federico Fazio's error to restore parity in the 67th minute.

But Roma were soon back in front - Kolarov whipping a powerful free-kick into the bottom-right corner.

Roma were not finished there, however, and Fazio atoned for his earlier mistake when he headed home four minutes from time to secure the spoils.