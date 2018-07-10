Español
Khedira Welcomes Former Real Madrid Teammate Ronaldo To Juventus

After the Portugal captain's move from Real Madrid was confirmed, Sami Khedira welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus saying he "can't wait to get back to work" with his former teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Sami Khedira has welcomed the Portugal captain to his new club Juventus.

Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo has been given the green light to join Juve in a deal reported to be worth €105million.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said in an open letter published on Madrid's website he wants to start a "new cycle" in his career.

 

Ronaldo will link up with a familiar face in Turin, as he will be reunited with Khedira – with whom he won the second Champions League title of his career and first for Madrid – for the Serie A champions.

 

"Welcome to Turin, Cristiano," Khedira wrote on Twitter.

"We had a great time together in Madrid, I can't wait to get back to work with you!

"Today is a special day for Juventus."

