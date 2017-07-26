Transfer Tracker
Serie A
Serie A TIM

Key Dates Revealed As 2017-18 Serie A Fixtures Are Released

Massimiliano Allegri's side start their title defence at home on the weekend of August 19/20 and will hope to repeat last season's 4-0 victory over Cagliari.

OMNISPORT

Italian champions Juventus will play Cagliari on the opening weekend of the Serie A season, while AC Milan visit Crotone and Roma travel to Atalanta.

Massimiliano Allegri's side start their title defence at home on the weekend of August 19/20 and will hope to repeat last season's 4-0 victory over Cagliari, when Gonzalo Higuain was among the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, Milan's high-profile signings Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva will have their first chance to impress against last season's 17th-placed side Crotone.

The pick of the first round of matches sees last season's seventh and eighth-placed sides face each other as Fiorentina travel to Inter.

 

Previous Carlos Bacca Left Out Of Milan Squad Amid Marseill
Read
Carlos Bacca Left Out Of Milan Squad Amid Marseille Rumors
Next Inter Milan: 2017-18 Serie A Fixtures
Read
Inter Milan: 2017-18 Serie A Fixtures