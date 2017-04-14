Juventus To Play Paulo Dybala And Gonzalo Higuain Against Pescara

Juventus will play star strikers Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain against Pescara despite the upcoming second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.

Massimiliano Allegri had promised changes to Juve's line-up for Saturday's Serie A match away to bottom-of-the-table Pescara, with the Barca clash at Camp Nou next Wednesday - a tie Juve lead 3-0 - in mind.

But while he will rest Gianluigi Buffon and Sami Khedira - with Giorgio Chiellini another likely to get a break - his star strikeforce will be called upon.

"Neto will be playing in goal, then Dybala will play, as will Mario Mandzukic and Higuain," Allegri said at his pre-match media conference.

"Some players will be rested – Khedira is one who will not play. Leonardo Bonucci is suspended so he won't be there either.

"I am going to decide whether to play Juan Cuadrado on the right or whether to start Mario Lemina.

"Andrea Barzagli will start and he will be joined by Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani."

Allegri warned Juve to have full focus on the task in hand, with Roma sitting just six points behind them in the table with seven games to play.

"The next match is always the most important," he said. "We must think about winning this game, then we will have four days to prepare for Barcelona.

"We need to show that even if there are a lot of changes, as there have been in recent games, you always have to get the result. That is what counts.

"Three precious points are up for grabs and Pescara are a team that come out fighting, which will make it a tough match.

"It was an important result, but not definitive. So we have to get our feet back on the ground and the lads realised that quickly. Enthusiasm is one thing and getting carried away is another.

"In football you can hurry to be the best in the world and quite quickly become the laughing stock of the world. So we need to be balanced."