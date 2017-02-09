Juventus Sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
OMNISPORT
Juventus have announced the sale of Hernanes to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune on a deal that could be worth €10illion.
The 31-year-old has signed for Manuel Pellegrini's side, having fallen down the pecking order after a season and a half at the Juventus.
He joins two other players with Serie A experience in the Hebei squad, Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi.
Hebei finished seventh in the CSL last season, in their first top-flight campaign.