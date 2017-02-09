Serie A
Getty Images

Juventus Sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune

BREAKING NEWS: Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune

OMNISPORT 

Juventus have announced the sale of Hernanes to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune on a deal that could be worth €10illion.

The 31-year-old has signed for Manuel Pellegrini's side, having fallen down the pecking order after a season and a half at the Juventus. 

He joins two other players with Serie A experience in the Hebei squad, Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Hebei finished seventh in the CSL last season, in their first top-flight campaign.

 
Previous Maurizio Sarri Fumes At 'Totally False' Juventus M
Read
Maurizio Sarri Fumes At 'Totally False' Juventus Meeting Report
Next Inter Hit out at Juventus as Refereeing Squabble C
Read
Inter Hit out at Juventus as Refereeing Squabble Continues