Juventus Sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune

OMNISPORT

Juventus have announced the sale of Hernanes to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune on a deal that could be worth €10illion.

The 31-year-old has signed for Manuel Pellegrini's side, having fallen down the pecking order after a season and a half at the Juventus.

He joins two other players with Serie A experience in the Hebei squad, Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Hebei finished seventh in the CSL last season, in their first top-flight campaign.