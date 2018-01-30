Juventus expect Juan Cuadrado to be out of action for at least another month after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Cuadrado will miss the first leg of Juve's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham on February 13 but has a chance of returning to action in time for March 7's second leg.

The Colombia international, who has scored three Serie A goals in 11 starts this season, has already been out for five weeks.

🎙 @OfficialAllegri: "@ClaMarchisio8 trained with the team yesterday, but is unlikely to feature tomorrow. @Cuadrado will undergo a specialist check-up in Germany to ascertain if he needs surgery or simply continue his current recovery programme."#ChievoJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 26, 2018

"Juan Cuadrado underwent surgery today [Tuesday] on a long-standing groin problem," a Juve statement read.

"Upon returning to Italy the player will immediately start his rehabilitation programme, with a period of about 30 days rest being foreseen as necessary before he returns to training."

Juve, on an eight-match winning streak in all competitions, travel to Atalanta for the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.