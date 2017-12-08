Juventus Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon To Miss Derby Against Inter

Juventus expect to line up without Gianluigi Buffon when they face Inter in the Derby d'Italia on Saturday, Massimiliano Allegri has revealed.

Veteran goalkeeper Buffon - fourth in the Ballon d'Or vote on Thursday - missed the Champions League clash with Olympiacos on Tuesday due to a calf issue and is unlikely to be available when Juve take on the Serie A leaders.

Wojciech Szczesny filled in for the 39-year-old in Piraeus and looks set to retain his place for the clash at Allianz Stadium.

"I need to make a final decision on my team and formation for the match. Buffon is unlikely to feature. We need to make a call on his availability later today," said Allegri at a pre-match news conference.

Being praised by a teammate is a privilege. Being rewarded by an opponent, an honor. Thanks to all the Greek fans. #OLYJuve https://t.co/FYF2REAvF6 — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 5, 2017

While Giorgio Chiellini is expected to return, Allegri still has concerns for the fitness of key players, including Miralem Pjanic, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala.

"A few of our players are not quite in peak condition – Pjanic and Dybala, for example," he said. "Looking ahead, we'll have more time to strengthen the players' condition.

"Mandzukic has not been able to train for a few days, hence why he's not been playing of late. He's been working hard and getting back to full fitness again."