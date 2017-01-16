Juventus Chief Executive Giuseppe Marotta Denies Massimiliano Allegri Will Leave Club

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta insisted head coach Massimiliano Allegri will not be leaving the Italian champions.

Allegri has been touted as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Wenger's contract expires at the end of the season, while Allegri has been taking English classes.

Marotta, however, rubbished reports Allegri is set to leave the Serie A title holders.

"It is his third year with us and I think it's more than possible for a coach to stay with a club for three or four years," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"I don't understand this constant desire to change.

"There are other coaches whose contracts are running down and nobody talks about them like this.

"Allegri is a winning tactician, we see no reason to lose him."

Marotta was speaking prior to Juve's shock 2-1 loss at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Veteran full-back Patrice Evra was absent from the defeat and Marotta said the 35-year-old is still weighing up his future amid reported interest from Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Valencia.

"There's nothing new to report, he is considering his future," Marotta added. "He is a professional and his contract with us is due to expire in June."