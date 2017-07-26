OMNISPORT

Juventus will begin and end their Serie A title defence on home turf, starting the season against Cagliari and facing newly promoted Hellas Verona on the final day of the campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri's side won't face opposition from last season's top six until week seven, when they travel to Atalanta, but they will be under pressure to claim local bragging rights when Torino visit Juventus Stadium in week six.

Leonardo Bonucci's decision to join AC Milan after seven glittering seasons at Juventus has been one of the biggest stories of the transfer window and he will line up against his former colleagues for the first time at the end of October, when Allegri's men travel to San Siro, and the reverse fixture will see Bonucci back in Turin but wearing red and black at the end of March.

Napoli pushed Juventus for the title in 2016-17 and held them to a draw at Stadio San Paolo in February – a fixture that will be repeated in early December as the two sides meet in week 15, before facing off at Juventus Stadium as the season nears its climax in April.

December promises to be a key month for the champions, with home games against Inter and Roma following the trip to Napoli, either side of an away game against Bologna.

That tricky run of games repeats itself in April and May, and Allegri will hope his side are in a comfortable position by the time they travel to Stadio Olimpico on May 13.

Juventus' 2017-18 Serie A fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Juventus v Cagliari

Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 – Genoa v Juventus

Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 – Juventus v Chievo Verona

Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 – Sassuolo v Juventus

Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 – Juventus v Fiorentina

Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 – Juventus v Torino

Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 – Atalanta v Juventus

Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 – Juventus v Lazio

Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 – Udinese v Juventus

Matchday 10 - 25/10/2017 – Juventus v Spal

Matchday 11 - 29/10/2017 – Milan v Juventus

Matchday 12 - 5/11/2017 – Juventus v Benevento

Matchday 13 - 19/11/2017 – Sampdoria v Juventus

Matchday 14 - 26/11/2017 – Juventus v Crotone

Matchday 15 - 03/12/2017 – Napoli v Juventus

Matchday 16 - 10/12/2017 - Juventus v Inter

Matchday 17 - 17/12/2017 – Bologna v Juventus

Matchday 18 - 23/12/2017 – Juventus v Roma

Matchday 19 - 30/12/2017 – Hellas Verona v Juventus

Matchday 20 - 06/01/2018 – Cagliari v Juventus

Matchday 21 - 21/01/2018 – Juventus v Genoa

Matchday 22 - 28/01/2018 – Chievo Verona v Juventus

Matchday 23 - 04/02/2018 – Juventus v Sassuolo

Matchday 24 - 11/02/2018 – Fiorentina v Juventus

Matchday 25 - 18/02/2018 – Torino v Juventus

Matchday 26 - 25/02/2018 – Juventus v Atalanta

Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 – Lazio v Juventus

Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 – Juventus v Udinese

Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 – Spal v Juventus

Matchday 30 - 31/03/2018 – Juventus v Milan

Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 – Benevento v Juventus

Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 – Juventus v Sampdoria

Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 – Crotone v Juventus

Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 – Juventus v Napoli

Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 – Inter v Juventus

Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 – Juventus v Bologna

Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 – Roma v Juventus

Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 – Juventus v Hellas Verona