Juan Cuadrado Finally Completes $22.5 Million Transfer to Juventus

Juventus have paid €20 million to sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea on a three-year deal after terms regarding a permanent transfer included in his loan move were met.

The Colombia international has signed a three-year deal with the Serie A champions after spending the past two seasons on loan in Turin.

Cuadrado has helped the Bianoconeri win back-to-back Scudettos and Copa del Rey as well as playing his part in their run to the Champions League final this season.

He has scored eight goals in 83 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side having been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.